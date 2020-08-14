Announcing Launch of MOOSE Learning Module Library!

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce that the MOOSE (Maine Opportunity for Online Sustained Education) Learning Module Library will launch on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

MOOSE will provide free access to a-synchronous, interdisciplinary, project-based learning modules aligned to the Maine Learning Results for all grades, PK-12. Maine educators, curriculum leaders, and educational community organizations have worked all summer to produce these engaging and innovative learning opportunities for Maine’s students. While the platform won’t be available until September 8th, you can preview the module topics on our website.

We will continue to develop more modules throughout the year and we need Maine educators to join us! Phase II of the module creation work will begin September 8th and last until November 20th. Each participant will be trained in a-synchronous instructional design by Maine DOE digital learning specialists, as well as supported in their content by Maine DOE content specialists. Stipends of $1000 will be provided for successful completion of the project.

Participants must be Maine educators, including but not limited to curriculum leaders and Maine educational community organizations such as museums, libraries, and educational centers.

To register, click here.

For more information please contact Beth Lambert, beth.lambert@maine.gov or Page Nichols, page.nichols@maine.gov.