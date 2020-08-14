Lyfeloop: New Social Media Platform that Promotes Free Speech Makes Official Public Debut

Lyfeloop Lyfeloop Logo Lyfeloop App Icon

LyfeLoop a new social media platform gives users everything they loved about other platforms minus all the censorship and security issues.

Welcome to LyfeLoop, A Better Social Network” — Justin Malonson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LyfeLoop is gives users everything they loved about other platforms minus all the censorship, fake fact checking, bias and security issues. Over the past few years the largest social media platforms have lost the trust of millions of their users for numerous reasons including: selling user data to 3rd parties, banning accredited users while allowing spammers to run free, discrimination (political, medical, religious) and having a total disrespect for their user's safety. proper user privacy guidelines allowing to access millions of long term users’ personal data. As well as censor real content and allow fake content to be uncensored. They have also disrespected U.S. Federal Government and European Union' guidelines that are in place to protect us. This massive breech of trust has created a feeling of unrest amid the social media platform’s audiences. So much so that there are now #delete campaigns where people are completely removing themselves from and looking other networks instead that are fun, safe and trustworthy places to interact with family and friends. At a time where censorship is at an all time high many users are now switching over their personal and business social media pages to Lyfeloop. Lyfeloop's new social media platform provides its users unprecedented connectivity with one another. From sharing and posting photos and videos, to going live and advertising their business Lyfeloop has it all. With 100% reach on every post and a commitment to never selling user data, Lyfeloop is a safe and engaging place.

The problem faced today with current social media platforms is that social posts often reach less than 3 percent of friends and followers. Likewise, most users don't realize they're only seeing a fraction of the posts from the people and pages they follow. Lyfeloop is committed to putting the power and control back into the hands of users without algorithms limiting the reach of content. Lyfeloop does not filter or elevate content based on any particular ideology or interest, empowering all users to get the maximum reach for all posts and shared content. In an effort to provide hope and help for these challenging times, Lyfeloop and its user community have created a destination on its platform complete with daily news updates, uplifting stories, in-home workouts, tips for projects with the kids and more. Most importantly medical Doctor's can give advice and options without being censored. In addition to more effectively connecting with one another, users are able to access geographically sorted live news feeds to see current and local health related information. Lyfeloop aims to always put users first and provide them with a service that they can use to flourish and express their ideas freely. Currently, over 1 million users have joined Lyfeloop. Lyfeloop does not use an algorithm to determine what users see or how followers of a particular page might see the chosen content. Instead, Lyfeloop breaks the mold and does the exact opposite, giving content power and control back to users by delivering posts to 100% of followers. The platform is already helping users better their lives as they discover and enjoy a wide spectrum of news, content and communities. Personal profiles showcase people and their lives while always allowing them to express and share stories. Lyfeloop users can add friends, follow and unfollow people and pages, get real-time news with news feeds, chat, & notifications and profile updates, share any public post on lyfeloop, as well as publish (music, videos, links). Lyfeloop has a revolutionary live video chat system for users to have virtual meetings and chat with friends.

At a time when the world is separated 6-ft apart, "Lyfeloop is providing intimate virtual connections, offering hope and help to people in an important way. is solving an ever increasing need to eliminate the frustration of flooded feeds filled with content that users are not interested in viewing. While focusing on the user, Lyfeloop is committed to providing the content people actually want to see," said Justin Malonson, Founder of Lyfeloop. Over the previous year, we've requested a huge amount of input. We've developed our platform dependent on this info and our user experience is all the better for it. Given today's ever growing social media censorship, individuals are aching for genuine platform to share, connect and befriend like minded people without being censored for no reason. Lyfeloop is venturing directly into that void and having a genuine effect." Lyfeloop is putting the "social" back into "social media" with more and more people joining the platform every day. The latest version of its mobile app is available in the app stores for both iOS and Android devices. Lyfeloop can also be accessed via the web. Users can download the free app and sign up for an account with their email or phone number or visit the web at www.lyfeloop.com.

About Lyfeloop

LyfeLoop a better place for you to interact with family and friends. LyfeLoop is gives users everything they loved about other platforms minus all the censorship, fake fact checking, bias and security issues. Lyfeloop is a fun, safe and trustworthy places to interact with family and friends. The platform creates an experience that allows for discovery of exciting stories, the creation of meaningful connections and the consistent sharing of content that matters. With a mission of connecting your world on your terms. With its capabilities for delivering 100% of all posts to page followers, Lyfeloop is available via desktop or app from the Apple or Google Play store, for more information please visit www.lyfeloop.com

Lyfeloop; A Better Social Network