Bennett Spring State Park hosts Photo Walk with hiking and photography Aug. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 14, 2020 – Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to join professional photographer and naturalist Al Griffin at Bennett Spring State Park as he leads a three-hour class that combines classroom instruction, hiking and photography at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15.

Participants will meet at the Bennett Spring State Park nature center to learn techniques to capture magnificent photos of wildlife and seasonal changes in the environment.

Participants should bring a camera, cell phone or tablet camera for the photo walk. The principles of photography will be practiced and applied to all cameras equally including cell phone cameras. Participants will learn that success in photography does not depend upon equipment as much as technique. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.

Al Griffin is a professional who does commercial and fine-art photography. Griffin’s commercial work has been published in various magazines, and his fine art images have been exhibited in New York City and Paris. Griffin is a faithful Bennett Spring State Park volunteer and a member of the Missouri Master Naturalist Program.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

