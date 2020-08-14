Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet Aug. 20

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 20, via video conference.

The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached agenda.

Following the business meeting, the commission will meet for an education session about WYDOT’s engineer's estimates and bid analysis.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.  

