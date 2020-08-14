Maine DOE Update – August 14, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Maine Department of Education released the data received from over 40,000 parents, educators, and education leaders from across Maine.

The Mills Administration today released an updated color coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties' relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color for schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. The updated assessment released today showed that Maine's 16 counties continue to be designated "green," with no changes from the initial launch of the system two weeks ago.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Children's Cabinet teamed up with the Maine DOE Student Cabinet to create and launch a series of COVID-19 public service announcements (PSAs) created by Maine students for Maine students.

What were school librarians doing during the emergency remote learning last spring? Throughout remote learning, Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) held eight pop-up webinars for school library staff and conducted a survey in June to gather information and share support throughout the school library community.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking a one-year waiver pursuant to §8401(b) from requirements within the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) of 2015) from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). The U.S. Department of Education requires state educational agencies, when seeking waivers from statutory or regulatory requirements, solicit and respond to public comment on the request and provide evidence of the available comment period. This 15-day public comment period from August 11, 2020 until August 26, 2020 waives requirements related to chronic absenteeism, accountability identifications and accountability components within Maine's Model of School Support.

As School Administrative Units continue their efforts in constructing re-opening plans that keep the safety and well-being of students, families, and staff at the center of their decision making, one of the many critical considerations will be child care options for families, especially when schools are operating hybrid and distance-learning only models.

School and district leaders are facing untenable and unprecedented scrutiny and stress as this pandemic draws on. As you prepare to launch plans, reinvent education, and lead the effort to ensure the safety of your staff and students, all while providing for the education of all students, it is critically important that you also take time to provide care for yourself.

