Short-term closure and changes at the Hwy 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes start Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the railroad crossing at the Highway 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes will close again. Railroad crews will install new crossing signals and pedestrian gates, and sync the crossing with the new traffic signal on Highway 10.

Turn lanes in both directions on Highway 10 will close, and traffic will be detoured to Kris Street and Randolph Road until approximately 8 p.m.

Upon completion of this work, the new traffic signal on Highway 10 at the County Road 54 intersection will become operational.

The new signal is part of the 2020 intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54. The work at Kris Street is expected to start on Monday, Aug. 24, weather permitting. For more information about the project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10.

