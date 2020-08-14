I HAVE A DREAM – A Live Reenactment of MLK’s Infamous Speech by Performer Stephon Ferguson
The livestream will take place on the 57th anniversary of the speech
Stephon Ferguson's performance allows us to relive this historic moment viscerally and better understand how the context of Dr. King's words are still incredibly relevant today.”WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative producer and entrepreneur Steve Distante (ImpactU.Film) collaborates with premiere MLK performer Stephon Ferguson to present I HAVE A DREAM - a livestreamed reenactment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s infamous speech on Friday, August 28 at 2:30pm ET. RSVP and details on the event can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-march-tickets-116627952345
— Steve Distante, Filmmaker and Entrepreneur
On August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took the podium on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to address the nation. One of the most influential speeches of all time, “I Have A Dream” was seen as a catalytic moment of change in the Civil Rights Movement. As we celebrate the 57th anniversary of the speech and the March on Washington, the message of equality for all still resonates as our nation reels from months of civil unrest in the wake of increasing social justice issues.
“Stephon Ferguson has the ability to transform himself into Dr. King and transport us back to the times of the Civil Rights Movement. His performance allows us to relive this historic moment viscerally and better understand how the context of Dr. King's words are still incredibly relevant today. My commitment is to bring impactful film, media and storytelling to help bring awareness and solutions to the inequalities our world is facing.” Steve Distante, Creative Producer of the project, Filmmaker and Entrepreneur.
I HAVE A DREAM will recreate this historic 17-minute speech with acclaimed performer Stephon Ferguson as Dr. King. The livestream will begin at 2:30pm ET with an interview between ImpactU.Film’s Steve Distante and Mr. Ferguson to give context to the backstory of the speech and its lasting legacy today. At 3:00pm ET, the time Dr. King gave the speech in 1963, Mr. Ferguson will reenact the “I Have A Dream” speech including physical movements, tone, breath and intention.
This presentation of I HAVE A DREAM is sponsored by ImpactU.Film and Vanderbilt Financial Group as part of Vanderbilt’s year-long commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 10 - Reduced Inequalities. For more information, please visit: https://www.newswire.com/news/impactful-investment-firm-vanderbilt-financial-group-dedicates-a-year-21164232
Steve Distante (Creative Producer): Stephen Distante shares his unique message of entrepreneurship with purpose as an engaging keynote speaker, a filmmaker, an ambassador to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and through the online media platform he pioneered, Impact U. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Vanderbilt Financial Group. www.SteveDistante.com
Stephon Ferguson (Performer): Unlike any other motivational speaker in the world, Stephon Ferguson gives you a full package. Sprinkled with live Dr. King quotes, a series of surprise voices and a touch of humor, he specializes in the areas of self-empowerment, diversity, unity, and discovering one’s true worth. With a diverse speaking talent and enhanced training from the world's leading speakers Les Brown and John Maxwell, Ferguson delivers the punch you need. He is a member of the John Maxwell Team serving as a Speaker, Facilitator and Coach. Ferguson has performed on many stages and recently completed a Time Magazine VR experience for the Dusable Museum. www.thedreamlives.com
Sponsored by:
ImpactU.Film: A film and media company sharing stories of impact through the lens of entrepreneurship, impact investing and innovation. Social impact disruptor, Steve Distante, created ImpactU.Film as an online collaborative community using film, podcasts and interactive media to impact the world. www.ImpactU.Film
Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments. For more info, visit: www.vanderbiltfinancialgroup.com
Dicks + Nanton Celebrity Branding Agency: We believe that Your Brand is Your Story™ — and by extension, branding is simply storytelling. A good brand is a story that the world likes to retell. Getting that to happen is not by chance. We work with our clients on strategy, positioning, and storytelling execution through media. This allows our clients to serve their marketplace with education and inspiration, which also has the effect of leaving a far greater impact on all who they come into contact with. https://www.celebritybrandingagency.com
###
Jeso O'Neill
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-389-3668
email us here