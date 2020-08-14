Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,936 in the last 365 days.

PSC Commission Conference/ Special Agenda/ 10-year Site Plan Workshop Set for Tuesday, August 18

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here.  Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199 no later than 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17. Written comments can also be filed in an item’s docket file by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a special Commission Conference to decide Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s agreements for accelerated decommissioning services at its Crystal River nuclear facility.

Following the special Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a workshop to discuss Florida’s electric utilities’ ten-year site plans, identifying system upgrades and modifications needed to maintain adequate reliability over the next 10 years.

The Commission is required by Florida Statute to perform an annual review of the utilities’ plans and classify them as “suitable” or “unsuitable.”  Commission findings are provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for consideration at power plant and transmission line siting certification proceedings.

The Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

PSC Commission Conference/ Special Agenda/ 10-year Site Plan Workshop Set for Tuesday, August 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.