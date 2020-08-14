PSC Commission Conference/ Special Agenda/ 10-year Site Plan Workshop Set for Tuesday, August 18

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199 no later than 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17. Written comments can also be filed in an item’s docket file by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17. Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a special Commission Conference to decide Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s agreements for accelerated decommissioning services at its Crystal River nuclear facility. Following the special Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a workshop to discuss Florida’s electric utilities’ ten-year site plans, identifying system upgrades and modifications needed to maintain adequate reliability over the next 10 years. The Commission is required by Florida Statute to perform an annual review of the utilities’ plans and classify them as “suitable” or “unsuitable.” Commission findings are provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for consideration at power plant and transmission line siting certification proceedings. The Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.