TxDOT Making Road Improvement In Dawson, Lynn Counties

LAMESA – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is ready to begin construction on a $23.9 million project that will make major roadway improvements to US 180/SH 137 in the city of Lamesa, and safety improvements to Loop 76/Business 87 in the city of O’Donnell. Project contractor is Allen Butler Construction, INC. of Lubbock.

Project limits along US 180 include the area from Weaver Road to US 87. Improvements to SH 137 begin just south of North Fifth Street and continue to South 15th Street. The project will rebuild the roadways, including the US 180/SH 137 intersection, and make improvements to the intersections, sidewalks, signals and lighting.

“Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 17, on the western end of US 180 at Weaver Road,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E., Brownfield Area Engineer and project manager. “A temporary lane to carry traffic will be constructed before traffic is reduced to one-lane in each direction and work to rebuild the eastbound lanes begins.”

Intersection work at US 180 and SH 137 is expected to begin in September. Drivers should anticipate various lane closures and reduced speed limits throughout the project on both US 180 and SH 137, Sisneros noted.

Construction work to widen shoulders along Loop 76 (Doak Street) in O’Donnell to tie-in to US 87 is scheduled to begin in 2021. Project limits are from US 87 to First Street and then from US 87 to just south of 10th Street.

All work at both locations is expected to be completed by late 2023.