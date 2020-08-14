Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,947 in the last 365 days.

VSP - Traffic Operations / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Howard                            

STATION: VSP - Traffic Operations                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 at 1250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S at Mile Post 58, Town of Bolton

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Title 23 VSA 1091

 

ACCUSED: Natalie Lavigne                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 12, 2020, at approximately 1250 hours, Troopers were traveling south

on Interstate 89, near mile post 58, in the Town of Bolton. While traveling

southbound, they observed a vehicle coming up behind their full-marked State Police vehicle, well in excess of the posted 65 MPH speed limit. Troopers registered the vehicle's speed at 101 MPH.

 

Troopers stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Natalie Lavigne (DOB: 09/03/1997), of Barre, VT.  Lavigne was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 22, 2020 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/22/2020 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP - Traffic Operations / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.