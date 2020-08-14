VSP - Traffic Operations / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP - Traffic Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 at 1250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S at Mile Post 58, Town of Bolton

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Title 23 VSA 1091

ACCUSED: Natalie Lavigne

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 12, 2020, at approximately 1250 hours, Troopers were traveling south

on Interstate 89, near mile post 58, in the Town of Bolton. While traveling

southbound, they observed a vehicle coming up behind their full-marked State Police vehicle, well in excess of the posted 65 MPH speed limit. Troopers registered the vehicle's speed at 101 MPH.

Troopers stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Natalie Lavigne (DOB: 09/03/1997), of Barre, VT. Lavigne was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 22, 2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/22/2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.