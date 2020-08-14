VSP - Traffic Operations / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Howard
STATION: VSP - Traffic Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 at 1250 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S at Mile Post 58, Town of Bolton
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Title 23 VSA 1091
ACCUSED: Natalie Lavigne
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 12, 2020, at approximately 1250 hours, Troopers were traveling south
on Interstate 89, near mile post 58, in the Town of Bolton. While traveling
southbound, they observed a vehicle coming up behind their full-marked State Police vehicle, well in excess of the posted 65 MPH speed limit. Troopers registered the vehicle's speed at 101 MPH.
Troopers stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Natalie Lavigne (DOB: 09/03/1997), of Barre, VT. Lavigne was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 22, 2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/22/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.