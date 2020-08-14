St. Albans Barracks//Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203565
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dylan LaMere
STATION: VSP – St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 at 0623 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S at Georgia Rest Area, Town of Georgia
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Title 23 VSA 1091
ACCUSED: Keynon Deso
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 14, 2020, at approximately 0623 hours, Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89, , in Franklin County. While observing traffic traveling
southbound, they observed a vehicle in excess of the posted 65 MPH speed limit. Troopers registered the vehicle's speed at 100 MPH.
Troopers stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Kenyon Deso (DOB: 10/06/2000), of Enosburg, VT. Deso was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court - Criminal Division on September 15, 2020 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.