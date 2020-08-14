St. Albans Barracks//Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203565

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dylan LaMere

STATION: VSP – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 at 0623 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S at Georgia Rest Area, Town of Georgia

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Title 23 VSA 1091

ACCUSED: Keynon Deso

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 14, 2020, at approximately 0623 hours, Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89, , in Franklin County. While observing traffic traveling

southbound, they observed a vehicle in excess of the posted 65 MPH speed limit. Troopers registered the vehicle's speed at 100 MPH.

Troopers stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Kenyon Deso (DOB: 10/06/2000), of Enosburg, VT. Deso was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court - Criminal Division on September 15, 2020 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.