Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,938 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks//Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203565

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dylan LaMere                            

STATION: VSP – St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 at 0623 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S at Georgia Rest Area, Town of Georgia

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Title 23 VSA 1091

 

ACCUSED: Keynon Deso                                              

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 14, 2020, at approximately 0623 hours, Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89, , in Franklin County. While observing traffic traveling

southbound, they observed a vehicle in excess of the posted 65 MPH speed limit. Troopers registered the vehicle's speed at 100 MPH.

 

Troopers stopped the above described vehicle and identified the operator as Kenyon Deso (DOB: 10/06/2000), of Enosburg, VT.  Deso was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court - Criminal Division on September 15, 2020 at 1000 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Franklin County District Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks//Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.