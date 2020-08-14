COVID-19 Daily Update 8-14-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 14, 2020, there have been 344,530 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 total cases and 157 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, and a 97-year old male from Mercer County. “The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (31), Berkeley (727), Boone (114), Braxton (8), Brooke (72), Cabell (436), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (240), Jackson (166), Jefferson (303), Kanawha (1,046), Lewis (28), Lincoln (97), Logan (285), Marion (198), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (65), Mercer (219), Mineral (127), Mingo (198), Monongalia (973), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (40), Ohio (275), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (127), Putnam (207), Raleigh (282), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (17), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (269), Wyoming (46).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

On August 12, 2020, DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.