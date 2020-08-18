iWave, the industry leading nonprofit fundraising solution, announces enhancements to their Partner Program
iWave announces enhancements to their Partner Program, strengthening support for consulting partners through new services and resourcesCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry-leading fundraising intelligence solution unveiled enhancements to their Partner Program this week. This new program provides iWave’s consulting partners access to a broader range of valuable services and resources to help grow their business while delivering valuable fundraising expertise to their nonprofit clients.
The program offers new tools to consulting partners committed to delivering iWave’s nonprofit fundraising platform to their clients while creating an extensive network of highly engaged consultants. The program helps iWave’s partners accelerate the impact they have on their clients, increase the value of their services by using iWave in their own practice, and gain exposure to reach a broader audience.
“iWave is my #1 go-to tool when conducting research and wealth analysis. I feel confident referring this tool to colleagues and clients alike. It’s easy to navigate. It’s easy on the eyes and, more than capable of delivering the results. As a trusted fundraising partner, it’s imperative that I use a trusted research tool. This is a valuable partnership that perfectly aligns with my passion to help non-profit leaders build sustainable organizations.” -Regina Alhassan, Owner, ResearchPRO.
“We chose to partner with iWave because we share their passion for helping nonprofits increase their fundraising revenue. These new resources will not only help grow our business but will also enhance our services to clients.” – Erin Lynch Moran, Partner, The Solas Group
The Partner Program includes new resources that provide valuable sales enablement resources, tools and training, marketing materials, and special pricing, all with the goal to enable more nonprofits to fundraise with confidence.
“iWave is proud of our collaborative approach to helping partners and our mutual clients succeed in the nonprofit sector. We believe that our partners are fundamental to helping nonprofits achieve their fundraising goals”, said Dana Prestigiacomo, CMO, iWave. “iWave is committed to supporting our partners and cultivating relationships that provide exceptional value for nonprofit organizations. This program is an important part of our collaboration.”
About iWave
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook and Instagram.
