Daigo Genji Wins Best Commodity Broker and Best Market Research Team at Commodity & Futures Product Awards
The award was received for Daigo Genji’ high level services provided to customersTOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daigo Genji, an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities exchanges, is pleased to announce that the company has won two highly competitive categories at this year’s Commodity & Futures Products Awards: Best Market Research Team and Best Commodity Broker.
Daigo Genji, since its inception has actively supported both private and institutional traders and it was always bringing solutions and strategies to deliver valuable results and desired returns. The company for the last few years has experienced a positive growth and an increasing number of investors interested in trading commodities and capitalizing on the opportunities this market is offering.
Takauji Sakamoro, Chief Operating Officer of Daigo Genji, remarks: “For Daigo Genji, to be voted as Best Commodity Broker at such a prestigious event, is an extraordinary honor. We would like to thank everyone who voted for Daigo Genji and we can assure you that receiving this recognition from traders and our industry peers, will motivate us to keep offering even more and better products and the latest in trading technologies.”
Mr. Sakamoro added: “Daigo Genji is looking to further educate traders in Commodities trading. Customers with a live account will have a complete access to a wide range of research tools and instruments to help them make the best and informed trading decisions.”
Daizo Harada, Chief Strategy Officer of Daigo Genji, acknowledges that “delivering best services in the industry for all customers is part of our global strategy and receiving the Best Market Research Team award is a great recognition of our analysts’ efforts. Every year we make professional online trading services available to a larger number of retail and institutional customers around the world. It’s a great achievement to have been voted as Best Market Research Team in the industry.”
About Daigo Genji
Daigo Genji is an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities and multi asset exchanges throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Daigo Genji is providing a full range of trading services to commercial, institutional and individual customers. Daigo Genji is a privately held company with directors that forged their expertise in the commodity markets in the last 30 years and that remain committed to the continued growth of the company and the leadership within the industry.
