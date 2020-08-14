Daigo Genji Launches Structured Note Business
DG Financial Products – a possibility for investors to build their own structured notes across various asset classesTOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daigo Genji, an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities exchanges, is pleased to announce the launch of DG Financial Products, a structured note business that will expand the firm’s diversity of offerings and will provide diversity in Daigo Genji’s funding possibilities.
DG Financial Products is part of a previously announced project of the firm’s OTC derivatives division - DG Solutions, and it leverages Solutions’ fast growing fintech platform. This offers investors the possibility to build their own structured notes across various asset classes, with a range of payoffs and underlying assets.
As part of Daigo Genji, DG Financial Products is the firm’s first non-bank affiliated structured note.
Izumi M. Kunie, Daigo Genji’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Launching DG Financial Products broadens the range of products we can offer to our existing customers, and attracts new clients to the firm. It also, importantly, strengthens our funding.”
He added: “We see increasing scope for non-investment bank specialist providers to disrupt the marketplace as investors look for issuer diversification. There is space for an innovative and fresh approach. We are convinced that our entrepreneurial mindset, financial instruments’ setup and approach, makes us different and sets us apart from competitors, giving us the possibility to offer a broad and flexible range of solutions and products to investors, both in structured notes and in hedging.”
“To launch DG Financial Products, Daigo Genji has put together a very talented team of specialists with proven multi-year experience and track-records from leading specialized firms and deep knowledge of the structured note market. We are very excited about what we can build and achieve together,” added Mr. Kunie.
About Daigo Genji
Daigo Genji is an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities and multi asset exchanges throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Daigo Genji is providing a full range of trading services to commercial, institutional and individual customers. Daigo Genji is a privately held company with directors that forged their expertise in the commodity markets in the last 30 years and that remain committed to the continued growth of the company and the leadership within the industry.
