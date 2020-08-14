Daigo Genji to supply Energy and Commodities Market Data to its Southeast Asia Partners
Daigo Genji Market Data will provide historical data on power, gas, coal and emissions to its Asia PartnersTOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daigo Genji, an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities exchanges, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with its Southeast Asia Partners and will supply them with historical data, as well as streaming updates.
One affiliate partner manager commented: “We consider that Daigo Genji Energy and Commodities Market Data nowadays is one of the most accurate and professional data providers within the power industry. We will use the data from Daigo Genji as a market price monitor, as a part of our daily electricity procurement. The data gives us a very comprehensive market overview, including data from the commodity market which we greatly value,” and added: “Daigo Genji Energy and Commodities Market Data is very easy to operate and works very quickly.”
“We are very happy to have this opportunity to work with our Southeast Asia Partners which are well known commodity trading and delivery entities”, said Tado Fujiwara, Head of Daigo Genji Energy and Commodities Market Data”. We offer an independent and comprehensive view of the energy markets. Our data is being gathered from our brokers as well as from our premier electronic trading screen for energy and commodities. This gives us a great insight into the market, providing a view of liquidity and actual market values.”
Daigo Genji Energy and Commodities Market Data refers to actual market prices and trade information, reflecting real market sentiment, not just indications gathered through consensus pricing. Daigo Genji Energy and Commodities Market Data’s product suite includes CDS, bonds, FX options, interest rates and energy and commodities data.
About Daigo Genji
Daigo Genji is an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities and multi asset exchanges throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Daigo Genji is providing a full range of trading services to commercial, institutional and individual customers. Daigo Genji is a privately held company with directors that forged their expertise in the commodity markets in the last 30 years and that remain committed to the continued growth of the company and the leadership within the industry.
