Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,978 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 20A203561                       

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 14th 2020 at 0021 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pumpkin Village Road, Fairfield

 

ACUSED: Olivia Owen

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 14th 2020 at 0021 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Pumpkin Village Road in the town of Fairfield. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Olivia Owen assaulted a family member while at the residence in question. Additionally, it was discovered that in the events leading up to the assault Owen violated an active set of conditions of release. Ultimately, Owen taken into custody without incident. Owen was ordered held on $5,000.00 bail and lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for the offenses of Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 14th 2020 at 1100 Hours

BAIL: $5,000.00

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.