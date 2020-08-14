St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203561

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 14th 2020 at 0021 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pumpkin Village Road, Fairfield

ACUSED: Olivia Owen

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 14th 2020 at 0021 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Pumpkin Village Road in the town of Fairfield. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Olivia Owen assaulted a family member while at the residence in question. Additionally, it was discovered that in the events leading up to the assault Owen violated an active set of conditions of release. Ultimately, Owen taken into custody without incident. Owen was ordered held on $5,000.00 bail and lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for the offenses of Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 14th 2020 at 1100 Hours

BAIL: $5,000.00

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached