St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203561
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 14th 2020 at 0021 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pumpkin Village Road, Fairfield
ACUSED: Olivia Owen
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 14th 2020 at 0021 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Pumpkin Village Road in the town of Fairfield. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Olivia Owen assaulted a family member while at the residence in question. Additionally, it was discovered that in the events leading up to the assault Owen violated an active set of conditions of release. Ultimately, Owen taken into custody without incident. Owen was ordered held on $5,000.00 bail and lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for the offenses of Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 14th 2020 at 1100 Hours
BAIL: $5,000.00
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: Attached