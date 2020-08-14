Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/14/20 at 0118 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Bailey Myers
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 14, 2020 at approximately 0118 hours, The Vermont
State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a vehicle operating
erratically on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Troopers were able to
locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. The operator was identified as
Bailey Myers (21) of Bennington, VT. While speaking with Myers, Troopers
detected several signs of impairment. Myers underwent Standardized Field
Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the
Influence and Negligent Operation. Myers was transported to the Shaftsbury
Barracks for processing where he was later released on citation to appear at the
Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 24, 2020 at 0815
hours to answer to the above charges.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Police
Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/20 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421