Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/14/20 at 0118 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Bailey Myers

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 14, 2020 at approximately 0118 hours, The Vermont

State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a vehicle operating

erratically on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Troopers were able to

locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. The operator was identified as

Bailey Myers (21) of Bennington, VT. While speaking with Myers, Troopers

detected several signs of impairment. Myers underwent Standardized Field

Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the

Influence and Negligent Operation. Myers was transported to the Shaftsbury

Barracks for processing where he was later released on citation to appear at the

Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 24, 2020 at 0815

hours to answer to the above charges.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Police

Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/20 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421