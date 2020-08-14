Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,978 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                           

STATION: Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 8/14/20 at 0118 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Bailey Myers                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 14, 2020 at approximately 0118 hours, The Vermont

State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a vehicle operating

erratically on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Troopers were able to

locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. The operator was identified as

Bailey Myers (21) of Bennington, VT. While speaking with Myers, Troopers

detected several signs of impairment. Myers underwent Standardized Field

Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the

Influence and Negligent Operation. Myers was transported to the Shaftsbury

Barracks for processing where he was later released on citation to appear at the

Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 24, 2020 at 0815

hours to answer to the above charges.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Police

Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/20 at 0815 hours          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.