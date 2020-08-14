St. Albans Barracks / Violation of An Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203556

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 13th 2020 at 1832 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryan Road, Fairfield

ACCUSED: Maurice Tatro

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM: Jennifer Badger

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 13th 2020 at approximately 1832 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a violation of an abuse prevention order from a residence on Ryan Road in the town of Fairfield. Investigation revealed, Maurice Tatro violated terms of an abuse prevention order by contacting the protected party Jennifer Badger by phone. Ultimately, Tatro was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on September 15th 2020 at 1000 hours order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: September 15th 2020 at 1000 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None