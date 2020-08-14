St. Albans Barracks / Violation of An Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203556
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 13th 2020 at 1832 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryan Road, Fairfield
ACCUSED: Maurice Tatro
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
VICTIM: Jennifer Badger
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 13th 2020 at approximately 1832 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a violation of an abuse prevention order from a residence on Ryan Road in the town of Fairfield. Investigation revealed, Maurice Tatro violated terms of an abuse prevention order by contacting the protected party Jennifer Badger by phone. Ultimately, Tatro was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on September 15th 2020 at 1000 hours order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: September 15th 2020 at 1000 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: None