Relax In Comfort celebrating their 1st anniversary as the exclusive Stressless wellness furniture dealer in The Villages

Truly Stressless chairs provide unsurpassed comfort and relaxation, rightly earning them the title of “The Innovators Of Comfort.”THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stressless chairs and their orthopedically designed furniture are known World Wide as “The Innovators Of Comfort. Now Relax In Comfort at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, FL is celebrating their first anniversary as the exclusive Stressless wellness furniture dealer in The Villages, FL. Roberta Randall, The Villages Store Manager adds “We are excited as we look to the future with Stressless and their innovative additions to their product menu which includes two amazing power recline sofas, power features in all recliners with both a back recline and automated footrest, and several new recliner model designs to compliment any décor.”
Stressless recliners and sofas have been hand made in Norway since 1934 and are World Renowned for the distinctive design and quality. Stressless chairs were originally designed by an Orthopedic Surgeon for superior comfort and support. Boasting a timeless design for the ages it is available in 3 custom sizes, designed to fit almost any human. Stressless recliners also allow the individual to custom design their own dream chair, including custom sizing, dozens of high-end luxurious top grain genuine leather options and eight wood finish options.
Relax In Comfort as a second generation family owned and operated business since 1967 has provided quality wellness furniture and stellar service to customers for over six decades. Relax In Comfort was approved as an exclusive Villages partner with the Ekornes Corporation in offering their Stressless recliners, sofas and loveseats. These Stressless products are as an integral addition to the menu of health, wellness & comfort products that Relax In Comfort is well known for. Roberta Randal further added “Truly Stressless chairs provide unsurpassed comfort and relaxation, rightly earning them the title of “The Innovators Of Comfort.”
Dan Wall, The Villages store owner and a Villages resident quipped “Stressless has truly earned its well-deserved reputation as the comfort factor has been confirmed again and again with our satisfied customers! Whether your goal is reading, watching TV, working from home, napping, or reducing stress and discomfort from your back and shoulders, with the patented comfort technologies of the Stressless design, our chairs provide it all.”
For special anniversary pricing and promotions visit the Relax In Comfort store at Lake Sumter Landing, The Villages, FL. Private shopping appointments are available and may be booked on the website at RelaxInComfort.com.
