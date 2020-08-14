Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,951 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in which one person died and another was injured Thursday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Shortly before 4 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate 695 at I-795 in Pikesville, Maryland for a report of a vehicle driving erratically. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Infiniti Q70 drove onto the right shoulder of the road and struck Rodney Shears, 49, of Jefferson County, West Virginia. Shears was standing behind a Chevrolet Cobalt on the shoulder of I-695 at the time of the crash.

The Infiniti then traveled across I-695 and struck a 2017 Lexus RX330 before coming to a stop. Shears was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti, identified as Ronae Lavida Anderson, 39, of Baltimore, Maryland, was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured.  I-695 was partially closed until about 6:30 p.m. because of the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate this crash.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.