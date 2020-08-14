Suspect Sought in Robbery and Theft Offenses in the First and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Third Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Robbery and Theft offenses that occurred at the locations listed below.

First District:

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at approximately 11:10 am, in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, the suspect took property from an establishment then fled the scene. Theft First Degree CCN: 20-112-313

Third District:

On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 5:04 pm, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect forcibly took the victim’s property and fled the scene. Robbery (Force and Violence) CCN: 20-054-353

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at approximately 12:49 pm, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the store employee, took property and fled the scene. Robbery (Force and Violence) CCN: 20-055-997

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at approximately 5:45 pm, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, the suspect took property from an establishment then fled the scene. Theft Second Degree CCN: 20-056-544

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.