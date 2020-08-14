Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Robbery and Theft Offenses in the First and Third Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Third Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Robbery and Theft offenses that occurred at the locations listed below.

 

First District:

 

  • On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at approximately 11:10 am, in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, the suspect took property from an establishment then fled the scene. Theft First Degree CCN: 20-112-313

 

Third District:

 

  • On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 5:04 pm, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect forcibly took the victim’s property and fled the scene. Robbery (Force and Violence) CCN: 20-054-353

 

  • On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at approximately 12:49 pm, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the store employee, took property and fled the scene. Robbery (Force and Violence) CCN: 20-055-997

 

  • On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at approximately 5:45 pm, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, the suspect took property from an establishment then fled the scene. Theft Second Degree CCN: 20-056-544

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

