Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,951 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks // Fugitive From Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 20B302679

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020, at approximately 1809 hours

LOCATION:  Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

                       

ACCUSED: Christopher M. Barrows

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 13, 2020, at approximately 1809 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on US RT 7, in the Town of Shaftsbury.  Investigation determined the operator, Christopher M. Barrows, had an outstanding warrant in the state of Tennessee. Barrows was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail. Barrows is scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court on August 14, 2020.

 

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division- Bennington, VT

COURT DATE/TIME: August 14, 2020 at 1230 pm

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks // Fugitive From Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.