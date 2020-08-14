Shaftsbury Barracks // Fugitive From Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302679

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020, at approximately 1809 hours

LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Christopher M. Barrows

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 13, 2020, at approximately 1809 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on US RT 7, in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation determined the operator, Christopher M. Barrows, had an outstanding warrant in the state of Tennessee. Barrows was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail. Barrows is scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court on August 14, 2020.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division- Bennington, VT

COURT DATE/TIME: August 14, 2020 at 1230 pm

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262