Shaftsbury Barracks // Fugitive From Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302679
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020, at approximately 1809 hours
LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Christopher M. Barrows
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 13, 2020, at approximately 1809 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on US RT 7, in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation determined the operator, Christopher M. Barrows, had an outstanding warrant in the state of Tennessee. Barrows was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail. Barrows is scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court on August 14, 2020.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $100,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division- Bennington, VT
COURT DATE/TIME: August 14, 2020 at 1230 pm
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262