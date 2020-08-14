Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure on I-69 Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway between between I-610 West Loop and S. Rice Avenue beginning Friday, August 14 at 9 p.m. until Monday, August 17 at 5 a.m.

Crews will be working on placing bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop northbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound. The beams span over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.

There will be additional impacts during construction including the closure of various connector, entrance and exit ramps. These closures can be found at Houston TranStar.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at Houston TranStar and at HOU610at69. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHouston.