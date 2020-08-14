Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/13/20, 1728 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, N of Stage Road, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Cameron Wood

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/13/20 at approximately 1728 hours, Troopers were on patrol on US Route 7 near the intersection with Stage Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. At that time, Troopers observed a vehicle operating in a negligent manner by passing other vehicles, to include a tractor trailer unit, unsafely on a blind curve. The vehicle also left its lane of travel multiple times.

A traffic stop was conducted and the operator identified as Cameron Wood (32) of St. Albans, VT. Wood was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division at a later date to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation. Wood was also issued a VCVC for Limitations on Passing, which carried a waiver amount of $220 and 3 points.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation

