New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/13/20, 1728 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, N of Stage Road, Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Cameron Wood
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/13/20 at approximately 1728 hours, Troopers were on patrol on US Route 7 near the intersection with Stage Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. At that time, Troopers observed a vehicle operating in a negligent manner by passing other vehicles, to include a tractor trailer unit, unsafely on a blind curve. The vehicle also left its lane of travel multiple times.
A traffic stop was conducted and the operator identified as Cameron Wood (32) of St. Albans, VT. Wood was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division at a later date to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation. Wood was also issued a VCVC for Limitations on Passing, which carried a waiver amount of $220 and 3 points.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
