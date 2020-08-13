Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sand Turn lookout temporarily closed to traffic

SandTurnTruckDamage.jpgSHERIDAN --  The Sand Turn scenic turnout on US 14 west of Dayton will be temporarily closed to traffic due to damage from a accident..  

The accident occurred on Aug. 12 when a semi truck lost its brakes when coming to a stop and took out the majority of the guardrail along the turnout. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Louis Tegdesch, the driver had stopped at the brake check station prior to heading down the mountain and reported that there were no issues at that time.  

The driver was wearing his seat belt and suffered only minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises.  

WYDOT will begin repairs on the guardrail Monday and hopes to have the work completed by the end of next week. Water barriers are in place at both entrances to keep traffic from entering the turnout. Signage indicating its closure will also be put into place notifying motorists of its temporary closure.  

WYDOT and the Wyoming Highway Patrol remind all motorists to check their brakes prior to heading down US 14 or any mountain pass within Wyoming's highway system and to always wear their seat belts.  

