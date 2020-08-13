Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week in Lock Haven

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday, August 17, on Routes 150 and 120 in Lock Haven. These closures are needed to complete subsurface utility engineering for a traffic signal project expected to start in 2021.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Work is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM Monday and continue for two weeks. During this time, signalized intersections in the work zone will be set to flash, and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone. The list of impacted intersections includes:

• Route 150 (Bellefonte Avenue) and Commerce Street • Route 150 (Bellefonte Avenue/Church Street) and Corning Street • Route 150 (East Church Street) and North Vesper Street • Route 150 (East Church Street) and Route 120 (Paul Mack Boulevard/ North Jay Street) • Route 150 (East Church Street) and Route 150 (North Henderson Street) • Route 150 (Main Street) and Mill Street [Unsignalized] • Route 150 (Bellefonte Avenue) and West Main Street • Route 150 (East Main Street) and North Vesper Street • Route 150 (East Main Street) and North Grove Street • Route 150 (East Main Street) and North Jay Street • Route 150 (East Main Street) and Route 2012 (North Hanna Street) • Route 120 (Water Street) and North Grove Street

The Lexis Group LLC of Dillsburg, PA is completing this work. They will work from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Mondays and 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday through Thursday for the two-week period. No work is scheduled for Fridays. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

This work is separate from the Lock Haven Streetscape Project between Bellefonte Avenue and Grove Street. Drivers may also encounter flaggers and lane restrictions in that work zone, but at least one lane will remain open to traffic.

PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

