Williston Barracks/ Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise                             

STATION: VT State Police Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020/ 1543 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: U/K                                              

AGE: U/K

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: U/K

 

VICTIM: Francis Tague

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are currently investigating a larceny

that took place at a residence in the town of Westford. Unknown individual(s)

stole a thin blue line flag, a flag pole, as well as a honor commitment courage-

blue lives matter sign. The total value of the property stolen was $82. Anyone

with information is asked to Contact The Vermont State Police, Williston

Barracks at 1-802-878-7111. 

 

 

 

