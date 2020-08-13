Williston Barracks/ Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VT State Police Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020/ 1543 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: U/K

AGE: U/K

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: U/K

VICTIM: Francis Tague

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are currently investigating a larceny

that took place at a residence in the town of Westford. Unknown individual(s)

stole a thin blue line flag, a flag pole, as well as a honor commitment courage-

blue lives matter sign. The total value of the property stolen was $82. Anyone

with information is asked to Contact The Vermont State Police, Williston

Barracks at 1-802-878-7111.