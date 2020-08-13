Williston Barracks/ Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103452
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VT State Police Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 13, 2020/ 1543 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: U/K
AGE: U/K
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: U/K
VICTIM: Francis Tague
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are currently investigating a larceny
that took place at a residence in the town of Westford. Unknown individual(s)
stole a thin blue line flag, a flag pole, as well as a honor commitment courage-
blue lives matter sign. The total value of the property stolen was $82. Anyone
with information is asked to Contact The Vermont State Police, Williston
Barracks at 1-802-878-7111.