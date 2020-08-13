Local District 81 Residents Endorse Michael Weinstein for State House
Across District 81 neighborhoods, residents show their support for Michael Weinstein’s bold Democratic vision for FloridaPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Weinstein, community advocate and local Democratic candidate for State House District 81, has broad grassroots support in his campaign. Across District 81, voters and residents are sharing why they are supporting Michael Weinstein for State House District 81. Hundreds of residents – moms, dads, grandparents, and business owners - have endorsed Weinstein.
In addition to local residents, Moms Demand Action awarded Weinstein the 2020 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction. Moms Demand Action is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, and is the nation’s largest grassroots volunteer network working to end gun violence in America. With nearly six million supporters and volunteer chapters in every state, Moms Demand Action campaigns for new and stronger solutions to lax gun laws and loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families.
The support in Weinstein’s campaign continues to grow as we approach Election Day. Here are a few examples of the broad support Weinstein has across the district:
“Michael Weinstein is the ONLY lifelong Democratic candidate who lives in District 81, and he understands our issues. He has a plan for COVID-19, making our schools and communities safer, creating more jobs, and improving healthcare access and affordability. I’m voting Weinstein all the way.”
Janis Z.
“Michael Weinstein and his family have a long history of fighting for equality and justice. Michael is a champion for women’s reproductive rights, equal pay and fairness, and he will continue to move these issues forward.”
Abigail L.
“Michael Weinstein is the clear choice for District 81. As a mother and a long-time friend, I’ve always seen Weinstein as he is: A proud father, loving husband, and a passionate community leader who never backs down from a challenge.”
Tracy H.
“Excellent background in law and politics. Strong supporter of Democratic Party goals and policies.”
Stanley B.
“I have known Michael professionally and personally for probably 15 years. His integrity in all phases of his life is rare to find for a successful attorney to desire a leadership position in his community. All voters should give Michael the opportunity to due the fine job that he will do!”
Stephen A.
“Conscientious, ethical, truthful.”
Marshall G.
“Weinstein will be a great asset for the State House.”
Elinor S.
To see the complete list of Weinstein’s broad grassroots support, visit Weinstein for State House. As the ONLY Democrat who lives in District 81, Weinstein understands the issues and knows what it takes to get things done.
Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Weinstein served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served three terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee, drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Weinstein learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe. His grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Weinstein and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18.
To learn more about Michael Weinstein, please visit Weinstein for State House and connect with him on Facebook.
