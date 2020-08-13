Exclusive Zantac-Related Breast Cancer Leads that are Ready to Litigate

Zantac and Breast Cancer

A peer-reviewed study by the American Association for Cancer Research examined the relationship between Zantac and breast cancer.

Obtaining solid cases involving breast cancer by Zantac users might be the hardest task facing a plaintiff law firm.” — Edward Lott,Ph.D., M.B.A.

ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., helps law firms handling personal injury cases or class action lawsuits attract clients. Their clients include those who genuinely need legal help, including women who have breast cancer due to Zantac use.

A peer-reviewed study by the American Association for Cancer Research and the American Society of Preventive Oncology examined the relationship between H2 antihistamine-blockers like Zantac and breast cancer. The 2008 study found an increased risk of a type of breast cancer.

Zantac is a histamine H2-receptor antagonist, also known as an H2 blocker. It was used to treat duodenal and gastric ulcers and prevent their return by limiting the amount of acid produced in the stomach. Over the counter versions were used to relieve or prevent heartburn, acid indigestion, and sour stomach. The Food and Drug Administration asked the makers of Zantac and related products to recall them in April.

Though the study didn’t find a causal link between ranitidine (Zantac’s active ingredient) and breast cancer in general, it did suggest that those regularly using these medications had an increased risk of ductal carcinoma. It found, “current use of ranitidine may increase risk of hormone receptor-positive ductal carcinoma…”

Ranitidine increases the levels of the hormone prolactin. Both animal and laboratory data suggest prolactin is involved in the creation of tumors. This relationship and postmenopausal breast cancer risk makes the use of H2 blockers a potential risk factor.

A study found chances of a type of ductal carcinoma increase with the use of ranitidine. The study found women aged 55 to 79 using H2 blockers with ranitidine were 2.4 times more likely to develop estrogen receptor-positive/progesterone receptor-positive ductal carcinoma, compared to others who didn’t use the medication.

