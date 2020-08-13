Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet Aug. 18

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 18, via a video conference.   The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached agenda.   For more information about the meeting, please contact the Aeronautics Commission Secretary at (307) 777-4015 or by email. For information to join the meeting, or to view and download the meeting materials, please visit the Aeronautics Commission webpage.  

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet Aug. 18

