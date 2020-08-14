Brook Furniture Rental Promotes Nathan Sanders to President and CEO
Experienced Chief Operating Officer Expands RoleLAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of Brook Furniture Rental is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Sanders as President and Chief Executive Officer, and newest member of the Board of Directors. Sanders previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer.
Brook Furniture Rental’s Chairman of the Board, Scott Silverman said, “Nathan’s proven track record of success and deep knowledge of Brook’s Operations made this an easy and unanimous decision for the board. He possesses a high level of integrity and is committed to the success of our customers.”
Since joining Brook in 2019, Sanders has driven efficiencies throughout Operations, Merchandising and Information Technology to better meet the evolving needs of Brook’s customers. Sanders has over 25 years of experience across various industries. Prior to Brook, Sanders led digital and operational transformations at Ashley Furniture and Bluestem Brands.
“I am excited to continue my journey with Brook,” said Sanders. “Brook’s commitment to the customer experience is world class, and I look forward to the next chapter of growth.”
Bob Crawford will remain an advisor to the business and a member of the Board of Directors.
ABOUT BROOK FURNITURE RENTAL
Brook Furniture Rental is a service-obsessed company that helps people and companies in transition. An industry leader, the company has been satisfying customers for over 40 years due to the unique combination of reliability, responsiveness and high-quality furniture.
