Edward Henry Co. Offers Businesses $1,000,000 in Free Sales Training Services and Education
Release of the Sell Honest Resource Hub drives business community towards new vision of integrity and transparency in the sales profession and process.
Great sales people aren’t born, they’re trained”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Henry Company is leading the way in corporate accountability by providing one million dollars in Sales Training Services to elevate existing businesses and start-ups. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive corporate environmental shifts; Many teams have been forced to scale back, rehire or start fresh. The sales team is the lifeblood of the organization, something revenues are contingent upon for success. This new socioeconomic climate requires a reimagined framework for sales training, recruiting, selling and follow up.
— Edward Henry
The Sell Honest initiative and resource hub is founded on the ethos that great sales people aren’t born, they’re trained in areas of process, mindset and knowledge. There are easily implemented and effective frameworks for success that Edward Henry Company is providing for free with the intention of having a maximally positive effect on the economy from a B2B standpoint. With over 30 years of selling experience, we can say with certainty that traditional selling doesn’t work- that’s why Sales Managers struggle to keep their team motivated, resulting in lost revenue and staff turn over.
The breakdown of process and technological adoption happens because of the effect of human behaviour. It’s not the product, service or technology that needs to be addressed, it’s recognizing the skills and core traits that sales managers and representatives must develop. The Sell Honest Resource Hub and Training that we offer focuses on accountability, integrity, responsibility and organization. By offering training and providing your organization with a holistic understanding of the fundamental process and points of engagement, we guarantee increased revenue and customer satisfaction.
The Sell Honest Resource Hub goes live on August 21st 2020, with the #CutTheBullshit Webcast airing in September. Contact Us to claim your training grant and transform your business.
About Edward Henry Company:
The Edward Henry Company “EHCO” est. 2009 is one of Canada’s Leading training and development companies. Edward Henry has created programs approved by the Ministry of Training, Colleges & Universities on Sales Education and Business Development. Specializing in implementation, adoption and training on workplace Best Practices – EHCO has helped thousands of businesses and created over 200 manuals for unique process implementation. With the new vision for what Sales in the 21st century will look like, EHCO creates best outcomes for your workforce and improved relations with your client base.
