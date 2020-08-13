Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Counts – Through Day 5

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

 

STURGIS, S.D. – Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80h annual Sturgis motorcycle rally Aug. 7-16, 2020, are available and will be updated daily. 

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2020 Rally are as follows: 

Friday, August 7:        49,835 entering – down 4.3% from Friday last year Saturday, August 8:    54,804 entering – down 8.0% from Saturday last year Sunday, August 9:      56,149 entering – up 1.1% from Sunday last year Monday August 10:     56,972 entering – down 6.8% from Monday last year Tuesday August 11:    52,710 entering – down 11.2% from Tuesday last year 

5 Day total: 

2020:  270,488    2019:  287,709   down 6.0% over last year 

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/trafficthe week of Aug. 24.

 

