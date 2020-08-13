Summerlin Parkway Upgrades, Lane Restrictions August 24-27 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) maintenance crews will be trimming trees along the Summerlin Parkway center median between Buffalo and Anasazi drives from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, August 24 through August 27 in Las Vegas, resulting in intermittent left travel lane closures in both directions.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.