Total ABA Awarded Most Innovative Healthcare Software Developer 2020 – California, AI Global Excellence Awards
Total ABA, a leader in Behavioral Health software, is recognized by Acquisition International Magazine as an innovator in healthcare software development.TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total ABA is proud to be featured in Acquisition International's August 2020 Issue as a leader in Behavioral Health Software. In the featured article, Total ABA Software CEO, Larry Morgan, discusses the need for behavioral health software to continually evolve to meet the needs of the industry while maintaining a high level of customer service.
"Total ABA stands apart as the only ABA software provider hosted on the Salesforce platform, offering the security and customization capabilities that are the highest standard in the software industry....
For clients, the benefits of the software speak for themselves. Total ABA is designed to be a modular system, tying together the four most important aspects of running any therapy practice; practice management, clinical data collection, billing and a HIPAA compliant patient portal, making it easy to incorporate into clinics of any size. This modular approach not only allows the different aspects of the business to be integrated with each other seamlessly, it also means that a solution can be customized to suit the specific needs of each client. For providers, adopting Total ABA’s solution is an important factor in optimizing revenue, saving time and running a business more cost effectively...
In all, the success of a business such as Total ABA Software comes from its ability to help its clients more effectively provide services to those they serve. While this is not always easy, achieving it can create incredible opportunities. For the healthcare system, with its specific needs and demands, Total ABA has the potential to transform therapy businesses, establishing them for unlimited growth potential."
About Total ABA: Total ABA Software is the only ABA software provider hosted on the Salesforce.com platform and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality practice management, clinical and billing services to therapists, clinics and practices nationwide. Total ABA’s fully integrated platform enables thousands of caregivers and clinics to improve the quality of their service delivery, while saving time and money every day. Total ABA’s mission is to improve productivity and the quality of lives for the Behavioral Health Industry.
