North East Barrack July 2020 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 938 traffic stops in July 2020, with 23 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for July:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Conowingo)
|Autumn Malinda McGlothlin
|34
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Tara Lynn Dowell
|41
|North East
|MD
|(Conowingo)
|Michael Dean Ragan
|63
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Chesapeake City)
|William Richard Culver
|57
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Cody Daniel Drain
|24
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Jeffrey Allen Jones
|47
|North East
|MD
|(North East)
|Julia Kay Patrick
|44
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Bambi Lee Austin
|38
|Parkville
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Craig Alan Williams
|33
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Colora)
|Derek Anthony Mayo
|34
|Coatesville
|PA
|(Elkton)
|Eric Edward Walters
|39
|Douglassville
|PA
|(Perryville)
|Raymond Leon Lewis Jr
|39
|Perryville
|MD
|(North East)
|Nathaniel Jaye Hopman
|33
|North East
|MD
|(Port Deposit)
|Robert Calvin Bragg, Jr
|44
|Havre de Grace
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Alexis Noreen Cooper
|28
|Newark
|DE
|(Rising Sun)
|Brian Edward Gary
|31
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Jacqueline Michelle Menaquale
|36
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Timothy Andrew Hand
|24
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Jeffrey Alan Farmer
|41
|Fallston
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.