North East Barrack July 2020 DUI Arrest

August 13, 2020

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 938 traffic stops in July 2020, with 23 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for July:

Location Name Age City State (Conowingo) Autumn Malinda McGlothlin 34 Rising Sun MD (Elkton) Tara Lynn Dowell 41 North East MD (Conowingo) Michael Dean Ragan 63 Rising Sun MD (Chesapeake City) William Richard Culver 57 Elkton MD (Elkton) Cody Daniel Drain 24 Elkton MD (North East) Jeffrey Allen Jones 47 North East MD (North East) Julia Kay Patrick 44 Port Deposit MD (Elkton) Bambi Lee Austin 38 Parkville MD (Elkton) Craig Alan Williams 33 Rising Sun MD (Colora) Derek Anthony Mayo 34 Coatesville PA (Elkton) Eric Edward Walters 39 Douglassville PA (Perryville) Raymond Leon Lewis Jr 39 Perryville MD (North East) Nathaniel Jaye Hopman 33 North East MD (Port Deposit) Robert Calvin Bragg, Jr 44 Havre de Grace MD (Elkton) Alexis Noreen Cooper 28 Newark DE (Rising Sun) Brian Edward Gary 31 North East MD (Elkton) Jacqueline Michelle Menaquale 36 Rising Sun MD (Elkton) Timothy Andrew Hand 24 Elkton MD (Elkton) Jeffrey Alan Farmer 41 Fallston MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.