Born Basic hand sanitizer has taken necessary steps for consumer safety
With customer safety at the forefront Born Basic activates proactive and preventative measures removing faulty product from shelves after FDA recall
It is our company’s promise that any sanitizers seen on shelves from this point forward with the name Born Basic are in regulation and are safe to use.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past month, the FDA issued a hand sanitizer recall for various batch numbers manufactured in Mexico by Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-consumers-should-not-use). The manufacturing facility mistakenly utilized ethanol alcohol that had an elevated level of methanol in a limited amount of lots. This issue has also impacted not only born basic but also over 100 products from various other brands and manufacturers.
— Gregory Jemal, CEO
With the customer being the top priority, Born Basic, one among hundreds of distributors in this recall, is taking measures to ensure the health and safety of their consumers.
“As a company, we were deeply disturbed by this news and have taken swift and immediate action to voluntarily recall the affected lots. We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that individuals are confident that Born Basic hand sanitizer is safe to use.” ~ says CEO Gregory Jemal.
Upon hearing the news, Born Basic issued an immediate voluntary recall for all products in question and had them immediately discarded and disposed of. See link here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/real-clean-distribuciones-sa-de-cv-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-four-hand-sanitizer-due.
The company’s CEO wants to ensure that consumer knows that only the Born Basic sanitizer manufactured in the Real Clean Mexican facility with lot numbers identified on the FDA’s list was impacted. All impacted lots have been removed from market.
Born Basic has taken a proactive, transparent approach not only to ensure the health and safety of their customers, but also to ensure this recall is an isolated incident and build continued consumer trust.
Born Basic has taken the following corrective steps and is working very closely with our partners to make sure this is handled correctly:
Immediately voluntarily recalled all products from stores as a precaution and hired a third party company who will be actively managing quality control of current and future products.
Immediately halted production in the affected facility .
In partnership with the FDA, Born Basic submitted a press release outlining all of the details around the recall and affected lot numbers: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/real-clean-distribuciones-sa-de-cv-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-four-hand-sanitizer-due.
Engaged Stericycle, (https://www.stericycle.com) a crisis management company working with the brand and the manufacturer to refund customers who purchased recalled lot numbers.
Proactively e-mailed all of the customers of whom we have email addresses, and put all information on the next steps on our website including the refund and replacement information.
Posted announcements on all our social media channels communicating the facts and instructions on how to identify whether their product was affected.
Proactively reached out to individuals on social media who were talking about our products in order to inform them of the situation and how we are navigating the solution.
All customers who reach out to Born Basic about a recalled purchase are being sent replacement sanitizer in addition to a refund.
It is the company’s mission and responsibility to continually make it’s consumers aware of the recall and has taken the appropriate measures to rectify this issue (see above).
“It is our company’s promise that any sanitizers seen on shelves from this point forward with the name Born Basic are in regulation and are safe to use.” ~Gregory Jemal - CEO.
"As a company, we look forward to coming back bigger and better to be the best brand we can for our consumers." ~ Gregory Jemal, Founder/CEO.
ABOUT BORN BASIC: Founded in 2019 by a family of US entrepreneurs, Born Basic's mission is to give back. The product was made to accomplish the simple goal of making an everyday product available to the everyday person. The product is: Simple. Transparent. Affordable. The company looks to expand product categories offering clean and basic ingredients, and scale to additional various cleaning and personal care categories within the next year with hopes of continuing to make an impact in the community.
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here