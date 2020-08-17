BORN BASIC BRAND Launches New Face Masks
In the wake of COVID-19 US owned business comes to the rescue with new one-time use lightweight disposable face masks.
The company realized that it could do more given that it already manufactures a hand sanitizer and thought to make a comprehensive COVID-19 wellness and safety package to include face-masks”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US based company, BORN BASIC launches new line of face masks during the wake of COVID-19. The new line are lightweight, disposable, non-medical grade single usage face-masks with a 3 - layer construction. The masks contain elastic earloops and one size fits most.
— Gregory Jemal - CEO/Founder Born Basic
In the wake of COVID, the company realized that it could do more given that it already manufactures hand sanitizer and thought to make a comprehensive COVID-19 wellness and safety package.
Also- in alignment with the brand’s core values and mission, it created a basic needs product for its customer.
At born basic we hope to accomplish a very basic goal: making an everyday product readily available for the everyday person. Company spokesperson states, “There are no gimmicks and flashy packaging to distract from what the product is. Our messaging is very straightforward and basic so the customer knows exactly what they are getting.”
Masks:
*Launched new line face masks
*Elastic Earloops
*disposable one time use face masks
*lightweight
*3 layer construction
*non medical grade
*one size fits most
The company is continually expanding product categories by offering clean and basic ingredients, and scaling out to various cleaning and personal care categories -- with hopes of continuing to make an impact in the community.
The product is available in all markets and headquartered in USA. The product is designed in USA, warehoused in the USA, and distributed in USA.
The masks can be found at most nationwide retailers such as Walgreens, ace hardware, and Meijer.
ABOUT BORN BASIC: Founded in 2019 by a family of US entrepreneurs, Born Basic's mission is to give back. The product was made to accomplish the simple goal of making an everyday product available to the everyday person. The product is: Simple. Transparent. Affordable. The company looks to expand product categories offering clean and basic ingredients, and scale to additional various cleaning and personal care categories within the next year with hopes of continuing to make an impact in the community.
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
