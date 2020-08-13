Alternative to high cost Pet insurance
STAYING SAFE DURING COVID19 WITH YOUR PETS
Emergency vet funds and vet triage service for those pet owners who have limited resources during this pandemic.
Toronto, Ontario (August 13, 2020) – The Emergency Vet Protect Club is the largest Vet triage service and membership based club that offers emergency funds to pet parents. We operate worldwide. In the wake of the COVID19 pandemic, we are servicing Pet owners globally to help them with their pets from the safety of their home. Amidst the increasing number of work-from home or self-isolation cases, we want to make sure that every pet owner has access to accurate, information and expert advice surrounding their pets health and well-being along with their own.
Pet parents can easily join the club for $15.95/month. Downloading the app and joining the club allows pet parents the following benefits:
• 24/7 unlimited access to our experienced Vets
• Up to $3,000 towards an emergency vet bill for any one of their 6 pets
• No pre-qualifying necessary
• No age or breed restrictions
• List of pet related services by GPS
• Lost and found portal using facial recognition technology
Our registered Vets all have 5+ years of experience and have extensive training and knowledge in both clinical and shelter settings. Our Vets are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our vets are experts at triaging pets and helping them from their own homes.
Emergency Vet funds are paid directly to the Vet clinic of the pet owner’s choice and done at the time of the emergency once our Vets have approved the visit. We pay our club members Vet bill instantly at the time of visit directly to the Vet. No more waiting to be approved after sending in forms and pet parents are no longer out of pocket waiting for repayment from pet insurance companies.
Access to our Vets can be done by video calling and texting with images (in 103 different languages) through any smartphone. Our Emergency Vet Protect Club app can be downloaded from the play or app store and pet parents can access a Vet anytime.
Emergency Vet Protect Club
Founded in March 2014, and is the largest Vet triage service in the world. Our club is known for assisting animal welfare organizations and low-income families by helping to triage their pet and offering funds for emergency vet visits. The company’s mission is to offer affordable Vet advice from the comfort of your home or anywhere you are located and to provide pet owners peace of mind in case of an unexpected Emergency. Emergency Vet Protect Club currently serves over 250,000 clients globally and employs 60 people worldwide. For more information about Emergency Vet Protect Club, visit the website at www.emergencyvetprotectclub.com.
