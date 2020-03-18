Pet Telehealth Services

Access a Vet 24/7 from your own home

Live access to a vet 24/7 via face to face or texting in 103 languages through our app

We’re here when your Vet can’t be” — Leon Kruger

NEWMARKET, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vets Plus More16610 Bayview Ave.Suite 207Toronto, Ontario L3X 1X3905-881-5814info@vetsplusmore.comFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESTAYING SAFE DURING COVID19 WITH YOUR PETSVet Tele-health during COVID19 pandemicToronto, Ontario (March 18, 2020) – Vets Plus More is the largest Vet tele-health service operating worldwide. In the wake of the COVID19 pandemic, we are servicing Pet owners globally to help them with their pets from the safety of their home. Amidst the increasing number of work from home or self-isolation cases, we want to make sure that every pet owner has access to accurate, information and expert advice surrounding their pets health and well-being along with their own.Effective immediately, we are offering pet parents 25% off our low monthly fee of $12.99 just by entering the coupon code: COVID19.Our registered Vets all have 5+ years of experience and have extensive training and knowledge in both clinical and shelter settings. Our Vets are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Access to our Vets can be done by video calling and texting with images (in 103 different languages) through any smartphone. Our Vets Plus More app can be downloaded from the play or app store and pet parents can access a Vet anytime.About Vets Plus MoreFounded in March 2014, Vets Plus More is the largest Vet tele-health service in the world. Vets Plus More is known for assisting animal welfare organizations and low income families with Vet tele-health services all around the world. The company’s mission is to offer affordable Vet advice from the comfort of your home or anywhere you are located and to provide pet owners peace of mind. Vets Plus More currently serves over 250,000 clients globally and employs 60 people worldwide. For more information about Vets Plus More, visit its website at www.vetsplusmore.com or contact them at info@vetsplusmore.com

How to use the App



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.