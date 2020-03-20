New Alternative to Pet Insurance
Can you afford a pet emergency vet bill, if not Join, the club
NEW ALTERNATIVE TO HIGH PRICED PET INSURANCE
A MEMBERSHIP BASED CLUB THAT PAYS UNEXPECTED EMERGENCY VET BILLS
Toronto, Ontario (March 20, 2020) – Emergency Vet Protect Club has announced their introduction into the pet assurance market. By offering non-conventional club memberships and avoiding the typical insurance-based platforms, EVPC can help pet owners instantly with unexpected medical emergencies that need immediate Vet care.
Effective immediately, the Emergency Vet Protect Club App (available for download on google play and the app store), provides pet owners 24/7 access to registered, experienced Vets. Members will have unlimited access by way of video calling or texting (in 103 different languages) for all their pet concerns ranging from advice on diet, triaging emergencies, second opinions or just general questions and advice.
Members can also utilize the one-time medical emergency fund (up to $3,000) once our Vets have deemed that their pet is in distress and should seek immediate Vet care. Payment is done instantly to the Vet clinic to offset the members Vet bill making this process seamless and stress free.
HOW EMERGENCY VET PROTECT CLUB DIFFERS FROM PET INSURANCE:
Extremely low monthly cost
Members can apply 1 membership to any pet in the house (limit 6)
No prequalifying
No restrictions on age or breed
24/7 access to a registered Vet
Any registered Vet Clinic can be used
Instant payment to Vet clinic
Easy to sign up, easy to use
World-wide application
Founded in 2019, Emergency Vet Protect Club was created for the sole purpose of helping pet owners during difficult pet emergencies. No one plans to have an unwanted emergency vet bill. EVPC’s main goals are to make pet emergencies affordable, inclusive, flexible, instant and to give pet parents peace of mind.
For more information about Emergency Vet Protect Club, visit its website: www.emergencyvetprotectclub.com, info@emergencyvetprotectclub.com
