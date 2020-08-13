Senator Justin Brown’s Legislative Column for Aug. 13, 2020

Changes Everywhere

Things change fast at the Missouri State Capitol. Last week, the Senate passed a package of legislation to combat violent crime in Missouri’s metropolitan areas. Senate Bill 1 contained six provisions specifically requested by the governor when he announced an extra legislative session to begin on July 27. As the House of Representatives convened a hearing on the bill early this week, most Capitol observers assumed the measure was on track for passage and the extra session would end quickly. That didn’t happen.

Before the House Judiciary Committee could advance the bill, the governor expanded his call for the extra session. In addition to the original provisions of SB 1, the governor asked the General Assembly to grant Missouri’s attorney general “concurrent jurisdiction” to prosecute murder cases in the city of St. Louis when local prosecutors fail to bring charges. The following day, the House took a step back, cancelled scheduled hearings and announced it would split the Senate bill into separate pieces of legislation. This change resets the entire process and ensures that the 2020 extra session will last longer than anyone previously expected. The House is scheduled to reconvene later this month. I’ll be sure to keep everyone informed as work on the bill resumes. Until then, any further action by the Senate is on hold.

CHANGES AT THE STATE FAIR

As more and more public gatherings have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, many of us wondered how the virus would impact the Missouri State Fair, scheduled for Aug. 13-23. Throughout its 118-year history, only World War II had previously forced the cancellation of the state fair. Even in 1918, a year that would see a great influenza pandemic, the state fair continued. Would 2020 be the year a virus foiled this great tradition?

I am happy to report the 2020 Missouri State Fair, although greatly scaled-back from previous years, is going forward. This year’s fair is entirely devoted to youth livestock competitions.

As a proud FFA alumni and a 4-H club leader, it would have broken my heart to see Missouri farm kids denied the opportunity to show livestock and present their projects at the state fair. Participation in the fair is a rite of passage for so many kids, especially those raised on a farm. Children learn many valuable lessons in FFA and 4-H, and the skills they gain last a lifetime. I applaud the State Fair Commission for finding a way to keep the tradition alive, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’d like to watch these dedicated young people present their animals, the fair is open to the public through Aug. 23. There’s no entry charge at the gate and parking is free. Be aware, though, all regular fair attractions have been canceled. There will be no carnival rides or concerts. The 4-H Building will be open and projects will be on display, but all of the commercial and vendor exposition halls will be empty and locked. The annual Governor’s Ham Breakfast will not take place. The 2020 Missouri State Fair will strictly be limited to youth livestock competitions and project exhibitions. You can find a complete listing of this year’s fair activities online at www.mostatefair.com.

CFAP DEADLINE EXTENDED

A welcome change for many agricultural producers, the deadline to apply for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) has been extended through Sept. 11. The program, which began as a response to coronavirus-related market disruptions, provides direct payments to farmers and ranchers who suffered price declines and increased marketing costs this year because of the pandemic.

Besides allowing more time to apply, the USDA has also expanded the program to include additional agricultural commodities. Also, successful applicants initially received 80 percent of their allowed payment up front, with the balance to be paid at a later date if funds allowed. USDA has announced it will now release the remaining payments. Future participants will receive 100 percent of their allowed payment at the time their application is approved.

For more information about the CFAP program, visit www.farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364.

It’s my honor to serve as your senator for the 16th District. If you have questions or need any assistance, please call my office at 573-751-5713 or log onto my webpage at https://www.senate.mo.gov/brown for more information.