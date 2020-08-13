Born Basic Launches New Brand of Hand Sanitizer
At born basic we hope to accomplish a very basic goal: making an everyday product readily available for the everyday person.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born Basic announces the re-launch of it's hand sanitizer. The new and improved formula includes 62% alcohol that effectively kills sanitizer that kills 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds. The new formula also includes moisturizers such as aloe vera and glycerin.
— Gregory Jemal, CEO
Born Basic saw the need for a modern hand sanitizing solution in light of the current COVID-19 health crisis and within weeks was able to act quickly to manufacture a safe, high-quality product, now available nationwide.
This advanced and improved formula is better than ever and can be found in 3 ounce, 8 ounce, 16.9 ounce, and 33 ounce form.
“This product has been a lifesaver -- affordable, easy to use, no gimmicks… and as a single, busy mom, I need all the help I can get. Lord knows especially during COVID-19 it is more important than ever to be ‘that person’ cleaning everything. Every time I go to the store, this is my first stop!”
Born Basic was “born” from the desire to accomplish a very basic goal: making an everyday product readily available for the everyday person. Company spokesperson states, “There are no gimmicks and flashy packaging to distract from what the product is. Our messaging is very straightforward and basic so the customer knows exactly what they are getting.”
“We are very excited to enhance our already existing collection and soon as well to release a complete wellness and safety package including face-masks," says Gregory Jemal Founder & CEO of Scent Theory umbrella company for BORN BASIC. " Our company decided that we wanted to pivot to meet the needs of the public during COVID and build a brand of Hand Sanitizer for anyone! We want to be the ‘go-to’ for household sanitizer and on the go sanitizing products!”
ABOUT BORN BASIC: Founded in 2019 by a family of US entrepreneurs, Born Basic's mission is to give back. The product was made to accomplish the simple goal of making an everyday product available to everyone. The product is: Simple. Transparent. Affordable. The company looks to expand product categories offering clean and basic ingredients, and scale to additional various cleaning and personal care categories within the next year with hopes of continuing to make an impact in the community.
