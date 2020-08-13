Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 2 temporarily closed next week from North 42nd Street to Columbia Road in Grand Forks

US Highway 2 will be temporarily closed from North 42nd Street to Columbia Road in Grand Forks from August 17-20. During this closure, BNSF Railroad will replace the crossing at US 2.

A detour will be in place and motorist are encouraged to take alternate routes. Road signs will be in place to guide motorists through the detour.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

