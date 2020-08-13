COVID-19 Daily Update 8-13-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 13, 2020, there have been 339,349 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,151 total cases and 153 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (29), Berkeley (720), Boone (112), Braxton (8), Brooke (70), Cabell (431), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (131), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (84), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (238), Jackson (165), Jefferson (302), Kanawha (1,020), Lewis (28), Lincoln (96), Logan (276), Marion (195), Marshall (130), Mason (67), McDowell (62), Mercer (216), Mineral (125), Mingo (195), Monongalia (962), Monroe (20), Morgan (31), Nicholas (39), Ohio (271), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (125), Putnam (204), Raleigh (276), Randolph (212), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (16), Taylor (60), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (266), Wyoming (43).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson, Mineral, Nicholas and Ohio counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

On August 12, 2020, DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.

Confirmed and probable cases have been reported in this report since April but will now be combined for the purpose of this report. Data is published daily at 10 a.m. on the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.