West Tennessee Weekly Construction August 12-19, 2020

District 47 - West TN – Northern CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10. Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A will be reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 1 (US 70): The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 22 at Court Square to Rosser Circle will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 22: The resurfacing on SR 22 from the end of the curb and gutter in Clarksburg to Bennetts Lane will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Sunday, July 19, 2020: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): The resurfacing on SR 20 from US 51 (SR 3) to the Crockett County Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from SR 182 to the SR 181 including bridge deck repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US 51): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 105 in Dyer County to South Main Street in Obion County.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 2): Grading, drainage, construction of eight bridges on future I-69 from south of US 51 (SR 3) to south of US 45W (SR 5) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the US 51 (SR 3) portion of the project. The southbound traffic has been switched to the northbound side on SR 3 throughout the work zone, for phase 2 construction.

Restrictions: Wednesday, November 6, 2019: SR 3 will have traffic in the outside lanes in both directions. Inside lanes will be closed for construction. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with an 11’ 6” lane restriction.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Monday, July 29, 2019: SR 21 North from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road. The closure is expected for approximately 1 year to allow the construction of the overhead Bridge on the new portion of SR 21 along with the Road & Drainage of the I-69 mainline. Northbound traffic will detour from SR 21 East onto Clifford Rives Road, then North on Bethlehem Road, West onto Lindenwood Road before proceeding North on SR 21. Southbound traffic will be in reverse order. Detour routes are posted.

OBION COUNTY, SR-43 (US 45E) : Repair of the bridges (right & left) on SR 43 over overflow will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning on Friday, January 24, 2020: SR 43 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the bridges over overflow with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ 6” shoulder restriction.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-22 (US 45E): The repair of the ramp bridge on US 45E (SR 22) over SR 431 will cause the ramp to be closed. A detour to SR 431 is provided.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-89: The resurfacing on SR 89 from SR 54 to north of SR 190 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

DECATUR COUNTY, I-40: Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and west bound MM 120-126 in Decatur County for pothole repair.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN/WAYNE COUNTIES, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from the Wayne County line to Holland Creek Road.

HARDIN/WAYNE COUNTIES, SR-69 : The resurfacing on SR 69 from the Alabama State Line to the Hardin County Line.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. On February 17, 2019 Shaw Chapel Rd was closed, and a detour put in place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 to near the Chesterfield By-Pass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : Coring from MM 77.0 to MM 80.0

Tuesday, August 18 through Thursday, August 20, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be a temporary outside lane closure in both directions, west of Exit 79, between MM 77.0-80.0. Weather Permitting.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing from the Madison/Haywood County line to just west of Lower Brownsville Rd.

Wednesday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 19: There are no scheduled closures.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridges on I-40 over US 412 (SR-20) (LM-12.01) in Jackson

Monday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 19, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412/SR 20 (Hollywood Drive) eastbound and westbound at I‐40 for traffic control installaion.

LOOK AHEAD:

Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) east and westbound at I‐40 for traffic control installation/removal.

Monday, August 24 through Wednesday, August 26, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) east and westbound at I‐40 for traffic control installation/removal.

Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) east and westbound at I‐40 for traffic control installation/removal.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 14, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Friday, August 14, 8:00 p.m.-8:00 a.m.: Close and detour SR 5 (Highland Avenue) north and south bound from Vann Drive to Carriage House to allow for Phase 2 deck pour of I-40 westbound lanes over Highland Avenue. (BACKUP DATES: Saturday, August 15, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 a.m. or Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20 8:00 p.m.-6:00a.m.)

Friday, August 14, 8:00 p.m.-8:00 a.m.: I-40 westbound at Exit 82 over the bridge will have right lane closures to allow for Phase 2 deck pour. (BACKUP DATES: Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m.-8:00 a.m. or Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20 8:00 p.m.-6:00a.m.)

Monday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 19, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD:

Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Thursday, August 20, 8:00 p.m. until Friday, September 4, 12:00 p.m.: Close I-40 Exit 79 eastbound on ramp to place barrier rail and tie in I-40 eastbound acceleration and auxiliary lanes. A detour will be posted.

Saturday, August 22, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be an intermittent closure of Exit 80 westbound on and off ramps to remove barrier rail.

Monday, August 24 through Wednesday, August 26, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR-5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-1: The repair of a bridge on SR 1 near Spring Creek, TN along with grading, drainage, and paving will cause temporary lane closures.

Restrictions: On April 13, 2020 there was an 11’ width restriction and a temporary signal put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-5: The repair of the bridges on US 45 (SR 5) over Overflow (L.M. 11.17) will cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-198: The construction of a concrete box bridge on SR 198 over Bear Creek (LM 8.65) along with grading, drainage, and paving will cause temporary lane closures.

Restrictions: On April 29, 2019 there was an 11’ width restriction and a temporary signal put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MCNAIRY, SR-15 (US 64): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on SR 15 (US 64) from Selmer city limits to near North SR 224, including bridge repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 47 and 48 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Wednesday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 19: There are no scheduled closures.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from MM 35 to MM 43; Bridge Repair on I-40 eastbound over Wilder Creek at MM 34.

Wednesday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 18, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 a.m.: I-40 will have intermittent lane closures east and westbound from MM 35.0 to MM 43.0 for resurfacing activities. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. WEATHER PERMITTING.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing with full depth reclamation on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road to Key Corner Road, including bridge deck repairs will cause temporary lane closures daily.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : The concrete repair using hot applied fiber reinforced polymer patching material on I-40 from MM 2 to MM 5.

Wednesday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. WEATHER PERMITTING.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, August 19 through Tuesday, August 25, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. WEATHER PERMITTING.

Wednesday, August 26 through Tuesday, September 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. WEATHER PERMITTING.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : The repair of the I-40 on ramp at B.B. King Blvd (SR 3)

Wednesday, August 26, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: The I-40 on ramp at B.B. King Blvd (SR 3) will be closed to make ramp repairs. Detours will be provided.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : Mississippi River Bridge lighting repair

Sunday, August 16 and Monday, August 17, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at MM 0.0 on the Hernando Desoto Bridge to allow for bridge lighting repairs. WEATHER PERMITTING.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd to BB King Blvd. Wednesday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 18, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for the construction of ADA ramps and asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. WEATHER PERMITTING.

Wednesday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 18, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be full ramp closures on I-240 northbound at Exit 30 (Union Ave - On and off Ramps) for resurfacing operations. Ramps to be reopened by 6am each day. WEATHER PERMITTING.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, August 19 through Tuesday, August 25, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for the construction of ADA ramps and asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. WEATHER PERMITTING.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Resurfacing on SR 14 from the Mississippi State Line to SR 175 Thursday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 19, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

LOOK AHEAD:

Thursday, August 20 through Wednesday, August 26, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR-14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE : Thursday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Wednesday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR-300 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. WEATHER PERMITTING.

Thursday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Fayette County, SR 195, MM 4.0 – MM 6.0, and Shelby County, SR 205, MM 2.0 – MM 3.0. One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic. Weather Permitting.

TDOT Region 4 On-Call Striping and Retrace

Wednesday, August 12, through Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 8PM-6AM: There will be moving lane closures for retracing of lines in Shelby County on I-40 from LM 0.0 (Mississippi River) to

LM 30.6 (Fayette County Line), I-269 from LM 0.0 (Fayette Co Line) to LM 2.01 (SR 385), I-240 from LM 0.0 (I-40) to LM 19.98 (I-40 Midtown), I-55 from LM 0.0 (MS State Line) to LM 12.28 (MS River).

NON-TDOT/City of Memphis work SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Memphis Cook Convention Center Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:00 a.m. through Monday, August 31, 2020: On October 7, 2019 the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound (Exit 1, Front Street) was fully closed for upgrades to the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The ramp split to Riverside Dr. will remain open. Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : The installation of ROW fence along Highland St overpass over I-40 for the Wolf River Green Way Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from Warford St (MM 6.2) to Jackson Ave (MM 7.8) to install fencing along the Highland St overpass over I-40.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, August 19 through Friday, August 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from Warford St (MM 6.2) to Jackson Ave (MM 7.8) to install fencing along the Highland St overpass over I-40.

