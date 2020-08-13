Sano Surgery Enters New Venture with Everyone Health to Radically Change Healthcare Expenses for Self-Funded Employers

The venture is paving the way for an unprecedented transparent and bundled price network

New York, NY – Sano Surgery is pleased to announce it has entered a new venture with Everyone Health to dramatically alter healthcare expenses for self-funded employers.

Sano Surgery is a leading transparent and bundled priced medical treatment network which aims to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all globally. The organization facilitates direct contracting with physician-owned facilities and buyers of medical treatments.

Likewise, Everyone Health is a reputable team of professionals dedicated to contracting for all-in, transparent, usable, and consumable prices for medical services – better known as ‘actual prices.’ The company aims to make traditionally unaffordable medical treatments affordable by partnering with private practice physicians.

In the company’s most recent news, Sano Surgery is pleased to announce it has entered a joint venture with Everyone Health to partner with physicians nationwide. Together, they have created an easy and simple way to shop for medical treatments, with all-inclusive pricing so patients can shop, buy, and schedule their own services.

“An estimated 190 million Americans are searching for the prices of medical treatments on a weekly basis and the numbers are steadily increasing,” says founder of Sano Health, Taylor Bradshaw. “This ultimately means that millions of Americans are simply looking for transparency before thinking about or deciding to pursue medical treatment. Sadly, transparency is hard to come by for a variety of different factors, which causes a great deal of stress for patients.”

To help create much-needed transparency and alleviate this stress, Sano Surgery and Everyone Health will provide self-insured corporations with actionable tools to reduce healthcare expenses and educate employees about the value of private-practice physician groups and facilities.

“A typical self-funded plan pays 75-80% of healthcare expenses for their members,” states founder of Everyone Health, Dutch Rojas. “Medical treatment prices continue to rise because of the lack of transparency and misalignments in the competitive marketplace. Per-member spending on healthcare averaged $8,500 in 2000; in 2020 this amount will likely exceed $20,000. Our mission at Everyone Health is to make medical services transparent, accessible, and affordable for everyone, starting with self-insured employers.”

This exciting joint venture is paving the way for a transparent and bundled price network, offering access to non-emergency medical treatment services such as laboratory services, radiology treatments, as well as procedures and surgeries.

About the Companies

Sano Surgery is a veteran and minority-owned businesses headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. The organization has offices in Dallas, TX, New York, NY and Oakland, CA.

Everyone Health is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and dedicates their services to providing affordable and accessible healthcare - driven by high-quality patient & physician-centered outcomes.

