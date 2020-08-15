The company strives to ensure customers receive 5-star customer service and 100% product satisfaction.

LONDON, UK, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Glow Skin Launches Most Effective and Affordable Luxury IPL Device on the Market

The company strives to ensure customers receive 5-star customer service and 100% product satisfaction.

London, UK – Star Glow Skin is pleased to announce the official launch of one of the most effective and affordable luxury IPL devices on the market.

Star Glow Skin is an e-retailer of the trending Star Glow IPL Device. The device is already one of the most popular, most effective, and most affordable hair removal devices currently available, helping thousands of men and women from around the world to lose their unwanted hair – for good.

“The average person spends over 1000 hours in their life shaving,” says one of Star Glow Skin’s co-founders. “We, at Star Glow, have made it our mission to give you that time back with our expertly crafted IPL handset.”

The luxury Star Glow IPL device works by eliminating hair using a range of light wavelengths, providing users with a pain-free experience to get the smooth, hairless skin they deserve. Engineered to help users love their skin, the device works within 8-10 sessions, at a price point that just can’t be beat.

Star Glow’s IPL device boasts a wide array of features and benefits for the user, including:

Easy-to-use, simply plug in and go

Removes hair re-growth from the first use

Completely pain-free

Takes just 5 minutes to use

Works on any body part, including the face

15+ year use life

One-time purchase; no additional parts necessary

Exceptional price point at just $132.99 CAD

Easy payment plans if needed

Automatic and manual modes with 5 levels of intensity

Beautiful and stylish design

And so much more!

Star Glow Skin also stands by its products without hesitation, offering an unprecedented 120-day, 100% money-back guarantee.

“We don’t get many returns on our IPL device,” states one of the co-founders. “However, if for any reason you are not fully satisfied with the results, you can return it to us with our remarkable return policy. You won’t find this guarantee with any other hair removal product on the market!”

For more information about Star Glow Skin, or to read the company’s many 5-star reviews, please visit www.starglowskin.com.

About the Company

Star Glow Skin is owned and operated by the Star Glow corporation. The company specializes in the sales of the Star Glow IPL Device, which is already trending as one of the most effective hair removal devices on the market.

Star Glow Skin is dedicated to 110% customer satisfaction and stands firmly behind its renowned product.

