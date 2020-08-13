Today, Shrimpy has announced the launch of new social trading features on their automated portfolio management platform

Shrimpy Launches Social Trading for 16 Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Shrimpy Introduces Social Trading for Cryptocurrency

[Santa Clara, California] — Today, Shrimpy has announced the launch of new social trading features on their automated portfolio management platform. The social trading program allows cryptocurrency traders on Binance, Coinbase Pro, Bittrex, KuCoin, Kraken, Huobi, and 10 other high-profile exchanges to follow the best traders on each exchange. Following leaders allows even novice crypto users to trade like experts. Every time a leader executes a trade, each of the followers will execute the same trades.

Last week, the Shrimpy team also rolled out an update to allow leaders to keep their followers updated using a built-in trading “Journal”. A leader’s trading journal can help educate other traders on why different trading decisions were made and what you can expect when following a leader’s portfolio.

In a statement regarding the release, Michael McCarty, Shrimpy’s CEO, said “Our team is thrilled to bring long-awaited social trading features to cryptocurrency. The crypto community has already demonstrated an early commitment to making the social trading program a new home for trading groups. The Shrimpy portfolio management application will continue to evolve into the most trusted place to learn about cryptocurrency, manage a portfolio of assets, and monitor the market.”

Over the next few weeks, Shrimpy will see additional updates that continue to expand the rapidly growing social trading program. These updates will reach thousands of cryptocurrency traders that automate and manage their portfolios through Shrimpy.

More information about these releases can be found at https://www.shrimpy.io.

About Shrimpy

Shrimpy is the industry-leading solution for cryptocurrency personal asset management. Users can trade, automate strategies, and build custom portfolios on every major exchange through Shrimpy. It’s the one place where you can have complete control over your funds.

Trading in a 24/7 market is mentally exhausting, so save yourself the headache by simplifying your trading strategies and automate your portfolio over the long-term. In under 5 minutes, you can construct your own market indexing strategy, automate your portfolio with custom allocations, or follow a leader in the social program.

